Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Down 2%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 16,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 41,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Titan Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28. The stock has a market cap of C$69.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67.

Titan Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

