TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.60 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.87 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,297,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $381,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,561 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after purchasing an additional 504,893 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

