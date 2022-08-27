TOKPIE (TKP) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $29,880.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000807 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Profile
TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.
TOKPIE Coin Trading
