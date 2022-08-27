Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMY remained flat at $6.72 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $968.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

