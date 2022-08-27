Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Tokuyama Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMY remained flat at $6.72 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $968.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.
Tokuyama Company Profile
