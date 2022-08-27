Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 1,061.2% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TOELY stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,019. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.50.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tokyo Electron will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Nomura lowered Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

