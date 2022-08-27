Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Up 417.9% in August

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 417.9% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toray Industries Price Performance

Toray Industries stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. 21,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,656. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toray Industries Company Profile

TRYIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

(Get Rating)

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.