TotemFi Price Tops $0.0272 (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TotemFi has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TotemFi has a total market cap of $166,533.85 and approximately $11,128.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820980 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About TotemFi
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
