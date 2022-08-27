Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-$1.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.38 billion-$266.38 billion.

TM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.77. The stock had a trading volume of 207,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,100. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.46. The company has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $151.73 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 23.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $234,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at $336,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

