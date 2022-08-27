TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.25.

TransUnion stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

