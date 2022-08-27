Travel Care Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,356.00 (TRAVEL)

Travel Care (TRAVEL) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Travel Care coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Travel Care has a market cap of $329,888.38 and approximately $19,356.00 worth of Travel Care was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travel Care has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,982.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00128225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00086747 BTC.

Travel Care Coin Profile

Travel Care (CRYPTO:TRAVEL) is a coin. Travel Care’s total supply is 208,987,490 coins and its circulating supply is 206,336,744 coins. Travel Care’s official Twitter account is @TravelCareToken.

Travel Care Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Travelvee is a decentralized community of people who choose the best among exclusive offers for the purchase of hotel and tourist services of all levels, made only by them at their request from participants of the Travelvee platform: hotels, resorts, villas, chalets, apartments, cottages, gempling, houses for holidays, motels, hostels. TRAVEL is an Ethereum-based token. The main function of the TRAVEL token is to pay the annual subscription fee for all subscribers Travelvee – which provide accommodation services in hotels, other tourist destinations and services on the Travelvee platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travel Care directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travel Care should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travel Care using one of the exchanges listed above.

