Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Short Interest Up 35.0% in August

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,900 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the July 31st total of 287,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Tremor International Stock Performance

TRMR traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $8.85. 152,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,629. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth about $4,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tremor International by 651.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tremor International by 1.7% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tremor International by 289.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in Tremor International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tremor International

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

