Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,350.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 64,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 689,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 263,126 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $18.14. 2,687,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,068. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

