True North Advisors LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $138.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.