True North Advisors LLC Sells 13,495 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

True North Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $542,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of HD opened at $298.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.79.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

