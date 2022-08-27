True North Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

True North Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.13.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,653,962. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

