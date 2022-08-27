True North Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 975.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,004,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.12. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

