True North Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

True North Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,878,000 after acquiring an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,367,000 after purchasing an additional 410,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,844 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $42.85 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55.

