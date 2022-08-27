Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.19. 4,500,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,656,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.