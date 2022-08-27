Truist Financial Lowers Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target to $21.00

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STRO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 3.7 %

STRO opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 252.33% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.