TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Trading Up 13.9%

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 243,447 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 195,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
The firm has a market cap of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.
TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 86.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.
