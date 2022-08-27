Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Shares Down 4.3%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 37,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 65,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Tudor Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$262.15 million and a P/E ratio of -19.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.36.

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tudor Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and other base metals. The Company's flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of approximately 17,130 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

