Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Tuniu Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%.

Institutional Trading of Tuniu

About Tuniu

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tuniu Co. ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Rating ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.14% of Tuniu worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

