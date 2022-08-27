Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 430.0% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Turmalina Metals Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of TBXXF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,093. Turmalina Metals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

Get Turmalina Metals alerts:

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.