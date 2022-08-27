Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 430.0% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Turmalina Metals Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of TBXXF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,093. Turmalina Metals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
