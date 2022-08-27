Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Update

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the July 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of THCA remained flat at $10.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

Institutional Trading of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THCA. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 7.2% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 693,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tuscan Holdings Corp. II

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

