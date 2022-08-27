Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.88 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.20.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.34. 4,012,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,847. Twilio has a 12 month low of $72.10 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 48.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Twilio by 18.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.