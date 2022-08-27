Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 670,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

