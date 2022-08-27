Twinci (TWIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $51,855.00

Twinci (TWIN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, Twinci has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Twinci coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. Twinci has a total market cap of $12,459.22 and $51,855.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00828933 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Twinci
Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio.
Buying and Selling Twinci
Receive News & Updates for Twinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Twinci and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.