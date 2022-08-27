U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 141,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,704. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $80.13 and a 12 month high of $131.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average is $103.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Motsenbocker purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,954. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy



U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

