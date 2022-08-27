Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Update

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 1,232.1% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,459,851,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ubiquitech Software Stock Performance

Shares of UBQU stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 198,091,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,358,734. Ubiquitech Software has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get Ubiquitech Software alerts:

Ubiquitech Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquitech Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquitech Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.