UBS Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €48.00 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZALGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Zalando in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Zalando in a report on Monday, July 4th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Zalando Trading Down 4.6 %

ZAL opened at €23.27 ($23.74) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($50.88). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.48.

About Zalando

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

