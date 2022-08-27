Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the July 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UURAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,341. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

