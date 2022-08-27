Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the July 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS UURAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,341. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
