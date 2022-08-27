Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70, RTT News reports. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty updated its FY23 guidance to $20.70-21.20 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $411.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $438.63.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.83.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

