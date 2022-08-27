UMA (UMA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25.67 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. UMA has a market capitalization of $183.00 million and $25.67 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00013311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,626,576 coins and its circulating supply is 68,715,424 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

