UMA (UMA) Price Down 9.6% This Week

UMA (UMA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, UMA has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $181.82 million and approximately $31.80 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00013216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,021.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00128472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00086935 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,626,576 coins and its circulating supply is 68,715,424 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

