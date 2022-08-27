Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €4.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.18) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.59) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.10) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €5.43 ($5.54) on Tuesday. Uniper has a 1 year low of €5.64 ($5.76) and a 1 year high of €42.45 ($43.32). The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.28 and its 200-day moving average is €20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

