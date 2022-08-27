Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 573,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.