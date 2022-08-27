Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CEO Richard P. Mckenney Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several analysts have commented on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

