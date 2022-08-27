Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Lisa G. Iglesias Sells 20,000 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Unum Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

