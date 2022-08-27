Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) PT Raised to $5.70 at HC Wainwright

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $5.20 to $5.70 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uranium Royalty Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 121.52, a current ratio of 276.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,812,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 596,485 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,291,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 75,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 272.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

