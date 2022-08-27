Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in August

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Urbana Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UBAAF remained flat at $3.04 during trading hours on Friday. Urbana has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

Get Urbana alerts:

Urbana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.