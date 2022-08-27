USDK Price Tops $0.99 (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.34 million and $29.41 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

USDK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

