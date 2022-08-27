V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) is PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,478,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises approximately 3.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 19.92% of V.F. worth $4,405,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 135.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 201,744 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 88.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.16. 3,616,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,797. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $872,430. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Cowen cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

