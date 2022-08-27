Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Value Line Stock Up 3.3 %

VALU opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. Value Line has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $955.83 million, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 58.78% and a return on equity of 31.10%.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Value Line in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Value Line in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Value Line by 343.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.