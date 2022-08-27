Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $12,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,622,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 155,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,142. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

