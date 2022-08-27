Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,046. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.07 and a 200 day moving average of $149.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

