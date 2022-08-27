Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,075,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,262 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $387,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,140,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,717,965. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

