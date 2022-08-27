Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $25,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

VHT stock opened at $236.39 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.