Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Down 60.4% in August

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the July 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,497,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

VCIT stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,824,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,765. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $95.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $398,173,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,750,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,299,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

